Delhi Mundka fire: PM announces ex-gratia, leaders expresses condolences over 27 deaths

Image Source : PTI Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday.

Delhi Mundka fire: 27 people lost their lives after massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 27 dead. Following the tragic news, many key leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Kejriwal offered their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire at a building here which left at least 26 persons dead. He said Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the fire incident in Delhi's Mundka as "very sad". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was pained by the loss of lives.

Here are the tweets:

