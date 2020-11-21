Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore: New restrictions as Covid cases surge

Image Source : PTI People wait in queues for their thermal scanning before entering a market to shop for the festival of Diwali, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Ahmedabad.

With coronavirus cases on surge across states, cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, and Gujarat, the administration at these places have imposed new restrictions in order to curtail the spread of the infectious disease. Out of all these cities, Delhi is witnessing a huge surge as the national capital is undergoing the third wave of infections.

List of new restrictions in key cities as coronavirus cases surge

New Delhi

Rs 5,000 fine for not wearing masks or violation covid protocols.

Guest limit in wedding functions have been reduced to 50.

Ahmedabad

Amid surge in covid cases, the Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose night curfew on the city. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in the city till further order.

Ahmedabad city has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of November. The city is now witnessing over 200 COVID-19 infections daily, the number was 125 to 130 daily cases a few months ago.

Gurgaon

The Haryana government though already allowed schools to reopen but with covid cases on surge, the administration has once again closed schools till November 30 after over 170 students, 100 teachers tested positive.

Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has decided not to reopen schools this year but left decisons with the local administration.

Indore

Once again, a night curfew will be imposed from November 21 between 10 pm to 6am.

However, essential services, factory workers will be exempted.

