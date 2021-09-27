Monday, September 27, 2021
     
Delhi Metro: Services affected on Yellow Line section due to technical issues

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted about the delay in services to alert passengers

New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2021 18:32 IST
Image Source : PTI

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

 

Services were affected on a section of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Monday, officials said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted about the delay in services to alert passengers. "Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. 

