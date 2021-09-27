Delhi Metro: Services affected on Yellow Line section due to technical issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

Services were affected on a section of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Monday, officials said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted about the delay in services to alert passengers. "Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

