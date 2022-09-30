Delhi metro update: Blue line services to be disrupted on October 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Metro's Blue line will be shut on October 2.

The Delhi Metro's Blue Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City, will be shut down for te first half of day due to maintainence work, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials informed on Friday.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City (NEC)/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 2nd October 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

"During this period, train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 will be operated in two loops -- regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank stations in one loop, and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City stations in another loop," the statement said. The busy line also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

The officials further said that there will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City station to Dwarka or Dwarka Sec-21 stations from the start of revenue services till 2 PM, officials said.

Passengers heading from one end to another end of this line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank during this period, it said. Train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Vaishali will remain available as per the routine Sunday timetable during this period, the DMRC said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Har Ghar Tiranga: DMRC hoists national flags at 23 metro stations across Delhi

ALSO READ | DMRC invites bids from 18 banks to raise loans to 'purchase Airport Line assets'

Latest India News