Technical glitch hits Delhi Metro's Blue Line, services resume; passengers stranded for over almost 40 mins

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)'s blue line that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida was halted for almost 40 mins on Thursday during the evening hours due to a technical glitch. The services resumed soon after.
The disruption in services caused the passengers at Yamuna Bank and Rajiv Chowk stations to wait for forty minutes before the trains were back in action. The metro staff refused to disclose the details of the glitch and were unwilling to talk to the passengers.
Unlike on August 31, when the DMRC informed about a minor technical glitch and halt in the Red Line services through its Twitter account, there was no advance intimation regarding Thursday's disruption in metro services.
The metro has been seeing an increase in passengers from the past few days after Covid-induced restrictions were lifted by the Delhi government amid fall in daily coronavirus cases count.