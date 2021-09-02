Thursday, September 02, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Technical glitch hits Delhi Metro's Blue Line, services resume; passengers stranded for over almost 40 mins

Technical glitch hits Delhi Metro's Blue Line, services resume; passengers stranded for over almost 40 mins

The disruption in services caused the passengers at Yamuna Bank and Rajiv Chowk station to wait for forty minutes before the trains were back in action. The drives refused to disclose the details of the glitch and were unwilling to talk to the passengers.

Poorva Joshi Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2021 21:54 IST
Yamuna bank metro, delhi metro, delhi metro blue line, delhi metro halted
Image Source : POORVA JOSHI

Passengers were stranded at the Yamuna bank metro station. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)'s blue line that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida was halted for almost 40 mins on Thursday during the evening hours due to a technical glitch. The services resumed soon after.

The disruption in services caused the passengers at Yamuna Bank and Rajiv Chowk stations to wait for forty minutes before the trains were back in action. The metro staff refused to disclose the details of the glitch and were unwilling to talk to the passengers.

India Tv - Yamuna bank metro, delhi metro, delhi metro blue line, delhi metro halted

Image Source : POORVA JOSHI

Delhi metro blue line resumes after a halt of 40 mins due to technical glitch; passengers stranded

Unlike on August 31, when the DMRC informed about a minor technical glitch and halt in the Red Line services through its Twitter account, there was no advance intimation regarding Thursday's disruption in metro services. 

The metro has been seeing an increase in passengers from the past few days after Covid-induced restrictions were lifted by the Delhi government amid fall in daily coronavirus cases count.  

India Tv - delhi metro

Image Source : POORVA JOSHI

The metro staff refused to disclose the details of the glitch and were unwilling to talk to the passengers.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Metro services affected on Red Line section due to technical issues

 

ALSO READ | Bangalore Metro's extended Purple Line inaugurated, to be functional from August 30

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News