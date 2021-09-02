Technical glitch hits Delhi Metro's Blue Line, services resume; passengers stranded for over almost 40 mins

Follow us on Image Source : POORVA JOSHI Passengers were stranded at the Yamuna bank metro station.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)'s blue line that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida was halted for almost 40 mins on Thursday during the evening hours due to a technical glitch. The services resumed soon after.

The disruption in services caused the passengers at Yamuna Bank and Rajiv Chowk stations to wait for forty minutes before the trains were back in action. The metro staff refused to disclose the details of the glitch and were unwilling to talk to the passengers.

Image Source : POORVA JOSHI Delhi metro blue line resumes after a halt of 40 mins due to technical glitch; passengers stranded

Unlike on August 31, when the DMRC informed about a minor technical glitch and halt in the Red Line services through its Twitter account, there was no advance intimation regarding Thursday's disruption in metro services.

The metro has been seeing an increase in passengers from the past few days after Covid-induced restrictions were lifted by the Delhi government amid fall in daily coronavirus cases count.

Image Source : POORVA JOSHI The metro staff refused to disclose the details of the glitch and were unwilling to talk to the passengers.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Metro services affected on Red Line section due to technical issues

Latest India News