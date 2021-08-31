Delhi: Metro services affected on Red Line section due to technical issues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO PTI The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi and Shahid Sthal (Bus Stand) in Ghaziabad.

Services were affected for nearly 90 minutes on a section of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Tuesday, officials said. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi and Shahid Sthal (Bus Stand) in Ghaziabad.

"Services were affected for about an hour and a half on a section of the corridor due to some technical issues with the OHE (overhead equipment) line at Rithala," a senior official said.

The Delhi Metro had also tweeted around 8.30 am to inform commuters about the delay in services.

"Red Line Update Delay in service between Pitampura and Rithala. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

The technical issue was later resolved and normal services were resumed, the official said.

About 10 am, the DMRC again tweeted, "Red Line Update. Normal service has resumed."

