'Mere paas ED, CBI...': Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of not allowing MCD elections

Delhi MCD polls: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday invoked a famous dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer "Deewar" movie to draw a parallel to the current situation over Delhi MCD elections.

Before making his comment, Kejriwal reminded everyone about the scene from Deewar and Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue: "Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai... tumhare paas kya hae?" In response, Shashi Kapoor says, "Mere paas ma hai."

Drawing parallel to the situation, Kejriwal took a jibe at the Central government and said: "Similarly, today BJP says, 'Humare paas ED hai, CBI hai, Delhi Police hai, saari daulat hai, har district main office hai... tumhare paas kya hai?'".

Kejriwal said when BJP's asks this, the people of Delhi responds saying: "'Humare paas humara beta Kejriwal hai!" said the Delhi chief minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that they will approach the court to get Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections conducted on time.

Kejriwal accused the BJP-led central government of using force and hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections in the city and asserted that the AAP will approach the court to get the polls conducted on time.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the monsoon session, Kejriwal claimed there are talks that Delhi might be converted into full Union Territory and then there will be no elections.

“They (centre) are using force, hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get MCD elections conducted on time, and we will do it,” Kejriwal said during a discussion.

