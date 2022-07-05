Tuesday, July 05, 2022
     
Delhi MCD elections: 'Will go to court to conduct polls on time,' Kejriwal's veiled message to Centre

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "we will have to approach court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it."

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2022 16:56 IST
Arvind Kerjiwal, Delhi MCD elections
Image Source : ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi MCD Elections: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that they will approach the court to get Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections conducted on time.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Kejriwal said, "we will have to approach court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it."

The Delhi Chief Minister also spoke on the arrest of his minister Satyendar Jain and said, "I think it was a black day for the country when Satyendar Jain, who gave not only this country but entire world the concept of Mohalla Clinic, was picked up & arrested. They jailed him but people still don't believe them (Centre), they say he's honest."

