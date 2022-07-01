Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi: 50-year old man jumps in front of metro at Moolchand station on Violet Line

Highlights The injured man was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi

The person identified as Mahendar jumped when a train reached platform number 1

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.

Delhi Metro's Violet line services were delayed on Thursday after a 50-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Moolchand station, police said.

Police added that they had received information about a person getting injured at the Moolchand metro station at 5.04 pm. The person identified as Mahendar jumped when a train reached platform number 1, a senior police officer said.

The injured was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors said he was unfit for statement, police added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted to alert commuters in the evening, “Delay in services from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur Border due to a passenger on track at Moolchand. Normal service on all other lines.”

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.

ALSO READ | Delay on Red Line of Delhi Metro, commuters face problems; DMRC responds

ALSO Watch | Alert RPF cop saves man from falling on train tracks in Mumbai

Latest India News