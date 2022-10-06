Delhi: Man held at airport for smuggling wrist watches, including one worth Rs 27.09 crore | In Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The value of one of the watches is Rs 27.09 crore.

Airport Customs officials on Thursday arrested a man, who arrived at T-3, IGI Airport by Flight No. EK 516, for smuggling wrist watches, including one worth Rs 27.09 crore in New Delhi.

Customs officials have booked a case of smuggling of seven (07) highly precious wrist watches out of which one is extraordinarily exorbitant, customized billionaire piece made of gold and studded with diamonds, one diamond studded gold bracelet and one i-phone 14 Pro.

The total value of seized items is Rs. 28,17,97,864.

Here are the details of the items-

