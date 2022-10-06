Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: Man held at airport for smuggling wrist watches, including one worth Rs 27.09 crore | In Pics

Delhi: Man held at airport for smuggling wrist watches, including one worth Rs 27.09 crore | In Pics

Airport Customs officials seized 7 highly precious watches, the value of one of the watches is Rs 27.09 crore. Official arrested the man who tried to smuggle the watches.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar | New Delhi
Published on: October 06, 2022 17:22 IST
The value of one of the watches is Rs 27.09 crore.
Image Source : INDIA TV The value of one of the watches is Rs 27.09 crore.

Airport Customs officials on Thursday arrested a man, who arrived at T-3, IGI Airport by Flight No. EK 516, for smuggling wrist watches, including one worth Rs 27.09 crore in New Delhi. 

Customs officials have booked a case of smuggling of seven (07) highly precious wrist watches out of which one is extraordinarily exorbitant, customized billionaire piece made of gold and studded with diamonds, one diamond studded gold bracelet and one i-phone 14 Pro. 

The total value of seized items is  Rs. 28,17,97,864. 

Here are the details of the items-

India Tv - Jacob & Co (model: BL115.30a)

Image Source : INDIA TVJacob & Co (model: BL115.30a)

India Tv - Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 237Q 5385)

Image Source : INDIA TV Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 237Q 5385)

India Tv - Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 86 1R9269)

Image Source : INDIA TVRolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 86 1R9269)

India Tv - Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. 0C46G217)

Image Source : INDIA TVRolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. 0C46G217)

India Tv - Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. Z7J 12418)

Image Source : INDIA TVRolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. Z7J 12418)

India Tv - Piaget limelight stella (SI.No. 1250352 P11179)

Image Source : INDIA TVPiaget limelight stella (SI.No. 1250352 P11179)

Also Read: Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fulfils wish of a young fan crying his name at Jodhpur airport 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News