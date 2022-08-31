Delhi LG to take legal action against 4 AAP MLAs for 'false' corruption charge against him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: AAP MLAs display placards during a protest against Lt Governor Vinai Saxena at the State Assembly, in New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will take take legal action against 4 AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, for 'false' corruption charges against him, officials said on Wednesday.

Saxena had termed the AAP leaders' Rs 1,400-crore corruption charge against him a 'figment of their imagination'.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has been at loggerheads with Delhi's LG since the latter's appointment at the office. The MLAs had recently claimed that the LG is involved in a scam during demonetization in 2016, and demanded a CBI inquiry.

The LG said that "it is amply clear that a corrupt AAP is using corrupt people to divert attention from the widespread misdeeds that include massive corruption in education, liquor and PWD accounting to thousands of crores".

