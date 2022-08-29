Delhi: AAP MLAs to stay in assembly overnight demanding probe against L-G in note ban scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MLAs display placards during a protest against Lt Governor Vinai Saxena at the State Assembly

Delhi: AAP MLAs, who are protesting against Delhi L-G VK Saxena's alleged changing of banned currency notes during his term as the KVIC chairman, will stay overnight at the assembly premises. Sources said that the MLAs are demanding a probe against the L-G.

Arvind Kejriwal-led party are up in arms against the LG after AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak alleged in the Assembly on Monday that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

"We are going to stay overnight in the Delhi Assembly in protest and to demand a probe against the LG," a source in the AAP said.

Earlier in the day, Pathak also demanded a probe into the alleged scam.

No confidence motion tabled

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier tabled a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, saying it was meant to prove that 'Operation Lotus' could have been successful in other states but failed here as all AAP MLAs were "hardcore honest".

Maintaining that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP will try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days.

BJP MLAs marshalled out of House

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP MLAs were on Monday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly ahead of the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP MLAs were demanding a calling attention motion and a short discussion on various issues including the CVC report on constriction of classrooms, and excise policy 2021-22 among others.

BJP MLAs came to the well of the House after Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla rejected their demand for calling attention motion. She then asked them to leave the House for the entire day. They were subsequently marshalled out.

(with PTI inputs)

Read More | Delhi Assembly special session: Kejriwal tables confidence motion; accuses Centre of waiving billionaire loans

Latest India News