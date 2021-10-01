Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Delhi named least hygienic capital: Research

After extensive research conducted by an eco-friendly business, Gotparts747 on the pollution levels, the amount of solid waste generated, the rate of recycling and composting, handwashing culture, and the quantity of hand sanitizer imported by country (pre-Covid) to identify which city dominates the act of cleaning up among the world's 20 most popular countries, Delhi ranked the last in hygiene.

The research further showed that the world’s least hygienic capital city with a pollution index of 90.7 was New Delhi, scoring 3.2 out of 10 in the research.

According to downtoearth.org, the city generates 9,700 tonnes of waste per day - 8,000 tonnes of which end up in landfills that had already maxed their capacities back in 2008. Numerous private companies are now coming forward to join hands with the local government and minimize the damage of this environmental impact.

Manila, Philippines, was named as the second least hygienic capital given high pollution levels and the fact that only 6% of the city’s waste is recycled and composted. Researchers have also discovered that the handwashing culture of the country is poor.

Out of the 20 cities that were analysed, Berlin ranked the first and New Delhi ranked the last, while Canberra and Ottawa ranked second and third respectively.

Germany’s capital is well known for its recycling and composting initiatives, with 66% of waste material being processed for reuse by Berliner Stadtreinigung (BSR).

Berlin is the largest municipal cleaning service in Deutschland, running a comprehensive network of 15 recycling centers and six special waste collection points, emptying 19 million bins of household waste and 6.6 million recycling bins every year. Germany alone imported over 79,000 metric tons of hand sanitizer even before their first Covid-19 case was announced in 2020.

Canberra, Australia came in second with a score of 7.5. This capital city had the lowest pollution level index at 13.61% and, helped in part by its population size, has come to be known as ‘the most sustainable city in the world’. Canberra’s government initiative of ‘No Waste by 2010’ successfully reduced the amount of waste sent to landfills from nearly 60% in 1995–96 to below 30% by 2003–04.

