Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: JNU assistant professor allegedly abducted, physically assaulted after traffic dispute

Delhi: JNU assistant professor allegedly abducted, physically assaulted after traffic dispute

The JNUTA said that the professor had been subjected to a protracted violent assault on the night of 17 June 2022. The incident allegedly stemmed from a road traffic dispute.

Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2022 16:53 IST
JNU professor, JNU professor abducted, physical assault, physical assault against JNU professor, Del
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/FILE PHOTO

The JNUTA expressed hope that the Delhi police will  "apprehend the culprits at the earliest" and guarantee the safety and security of Prof Baviskar and his family.

An Assistant Professor of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University was abducted and subjected to physical assault for several hours on Sunday after a traffic dispute, the teacher's body alleged. 

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) said that the professor, Sharad Baviskar, had filed a police complaint on June 18. However, no immediate reaction was available from the police.

The JNUTA further alleged that the professor had been subjected to a "protracted violent assault" on the night of 17-18 June 2022. The incident allegedly stemmed from a road traffic dispute.

"Prof Baviskar (who was travelling alone in his car) was forcibly abducted by a group of miscreants when he suggested that the dispute be taken to the police station," the statement alleged.

"He was confined and taken to a residence in Delhi where he was held prisoner for more than three hours. As he tried to reason with his abductors to free him, he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, threats and financial extortion," alleged.

The JNUTA expressed hope that the Delhi police will  "apprehend the culprits at the earliest" and guarantee the safety and security of Prof Baviskar and his family.

"The JNUTA also expects that the JNU administration will take up the redressal of Prof. Baviskar's grievance with the police in all sincerity," it added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Man found hanging from a tree inside JNU campus

ALSO READ | Student severely injured as bathroom ceiling collapses at JNU hostel

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News