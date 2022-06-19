Delhi: JNU assistant professor allegedly abducted, physically assaulted after traffic dispute

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/FILE PHOTO The JNUTA expressed hope that the Delhi police will "apprehend the culprits at the earliest" and guarantee the safety and security of Prof Baviskar and his family.

An Assistant Professor of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University was abducted and subjected to physical assault for several hours on Sunday after a traffic dispute, the teacher's body alleged.

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) said that the professor, Sharad Baviskar, had filed a police complaint on June 18. However, no immediate reaction was available from the police.

The JNUTA further alleged that the professor had been subjected to a "protracted violent assault" on the night of 17-18 June 2022. The incident allegedly stemmed from a road traffic dispute.

"Prof Baviskar (who was travelling alone in his car) was forcibly abducted by a group of miscreants when he suggested that the dispute be taken to the police station," the statement alleged.

"He was confined and taken to a residence in Delhi where he was held prisoner for more than three hours. As he tried to reason with his abductors to free him, he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, threats and financial extortion," alleged.

"The JNUTA also expects that the JNU administration will take up the redressal of Prof. Baviskar's grievance with the police in all sincerity," it added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

