Delhi Jal Board withdraws order granting 2-hour break to Muslim employees during Ramzan month

Delhi Jal Board withdraws order granting 2-hour break to Muslim employees during Ramzan

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday (April 5) withdrew the order with immediate effect which granted a two-hour break every day to all Muslim employees during Ramzan.

A circular on Tuesday read, "A Circular was issued on April 4, 2022, for short leave (Approximately two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now, the Competent Authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect."

On Monday, the DJB said it has decided to allow short leave (of approximately two hours a day) to the Muslim employees "during Ramzan that is, April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu'l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer."

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

This annual observance of Ramzan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next.

