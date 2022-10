Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Over 9 kg of Heroin, valued at Rs 69.95 crore has been seized by the customs department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from a Belize national who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha.

The contraband was concealed in the false bottom of a bag being carried by him.

