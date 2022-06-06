Delhi: SUV driver hits biker, speeds off after argument | Watch as it happened

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANURAGIYER Delhi: SUV driver hits biker, speeds off after argument

Delhi: A nerve-wracking hit and run incident was captured on camera after a biker was hit by a speeding Scorpio car. The incident occurred right below the Arjangarh metro station in New Delhi on Sunday morning. The video was recorded by a biker from the group and is now being widely shared on social media platforms after it was uploaded on Twitter by one of the bikers, Anurag R Iyer.

As it happened

A group of bikers were riding near Arjan Garh metro station when they got into an argument with a man driving a Scorpio car, following which the driver of the four-wheeler hit the motorcycle and sped off. The victim who fell off the bike has been identified as 20-year-old Shreyansh who was returning to Delhi after a biking trip with his friends. One of the bikers said, "I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us & started rash driving. He threatened & verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away."

Police Action

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and are investigating it. The driver of the car has been identified. Police have requested bikers to give a written complaint. FIR will be filed at Fatehpur Beri PS.

Also Read | Mumbai: Helmets compulsory for pillion riders, half of accident fatalities involve 2-wheelers

Latest India News