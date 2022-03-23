Security alert in Delhi after inputs on possible terror attack; anonymous email received

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Security alert in Delhi after inputs on possible terror attack

The Uttar Pradesh police have received inputs of possible terror attacks in New Delhi, following which a high-security alert has been issued in the national capital. According to Delhi Police Special cell officer, an anonymous email was received by some people who appraised UP Police about the same.

The email was purportedly sent by a terrorist organization Tehrik-e-Taliban (India cell), the officer said.

The details about the email were then sent to the Delhi Police by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Acting on the inputs, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted preventive searches in Sarojni Nagar market of New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, Ashok Randhawa on Tuesday said markets will be closed due to some security threat.

"Due to some security threat, Delhi police have received orders to get the markets closed and observe strict vigil,' he claimed.

However, the Delhi Police denied issuing any orders of closing the market.

"We went there to conduct preventive search not to close down the market," said Delhi Police officials.

Sources say that Delhi police are trying to track the person who sent the email while also trying to verify the claim he made in the email.

(With inputs from ANI)

