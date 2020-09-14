Gyms, yoga centres allowed to open in Delhi from today; weekly markets allowed till Sept 30

Image Source : PTI Gyms, yoga centres allowed to open in Delhi

In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Delhi government on Sunday, gyms and yoga institutes in the national capital have been allowed to open with immediate effect. Gyms and yoga institutes in containment zones, however, will remain shut, while those allowed to function will adhere to strict compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

One weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board has been allowed from September 14 to September 30 (except containment zones), the Delhi Government said.

It is to be noted that the Union Home Ministry in its guidelines for `Unlock 3' allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5.

Meanwhile, earlier on September 10, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services on the Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line as part of Unlock 4, a day after it resumed services on its longest line Blue Line that that connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City.

Delhi has reported 4,235 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths while 3,403 people have recovered or been discharged or migrated.

The total cases in the national capital rose to 2,18,304, including 4,744 deaths and 1,84,748 patients recovered or migrated. Active cases stand at 28,812.

