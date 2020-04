Image Source : PTI File Image

In one of its first cases, the Delhi government on Friday "de-contained" a red zone for coronavirus in the Vasundhara Enclave area.

"No new case in Mansara Apts in Vasundhara Enclave. Therefore, this containment zone is being de-contained. Operation Shield was successful because of cooperation from people living in this zone," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

So far Delhi has about 90 containment zones.

