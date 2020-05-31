Delhi govt seeks Rs 5,000 crore assistance package from Centre in Unlock 1

Image Source : FILE Delhi govt seeks Rs 5,000 crore assistance package from Centre

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia, said on Sunday that the state government had asked the Centre for financial assistance worth Rs 5,000 crore.

"We reviewed Delhi govt's revenue & its minimum expenses. It needs around Rs 3,500 Crore per month to pay salaries and bear office expenses. In last 2 months GST collection was Rs 500 crore each. Combining that with other sources, the govt has Rs 1735 crore. We need Rs 7000 crore for 2 months," Sisodia said in a press conference.

He further added, So I have requested central govt to grant us Rs 5000 Crore. I have written to the Union Finance Minister to provide us this immediate assistance as Delhi govt has not received the fund sanctioned to states under Disaster Relief Act. Delhi is facing financial issues."

The Deputy CM said that in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he had demanded Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre as Delhi did not get anything from the disaster relief fund that was given to other states.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also did a press conference where he deliberated on the coronavirus situation in Delhi. He spoke of the the conditions of the hospitals and said that Delhi was fully ready to face to coronavirus outbreak.

