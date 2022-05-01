Delhi reports 1,485 fresh Covid cases today, 2% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Saturday, the city had logged 1,520 cases and one death.

Delhi reported 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and no deaths, according to data released by the health ministry. In the past 24 hours, the national capital's positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, data revealed.

The total tally of active cases has risen to 5,997 and 1,204 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, the city had logged 1,520 cases and one death.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

However, the hospitalization rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total active cases, according to data. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people traveling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

