Delhi reports 1,520 fresh Covid cases today, one death

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic

Delhi reported 1,520 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and one death, according to data released by the health department. The total active cases in the national capital was recorded at 5,716. The positivity rate has come down to 5.10 per cent.

Earlier in the morning, Delhi government released the Covid-19 numbers for Friday. Delhi has recorded 1,607 fresh COVID-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus on Friday.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

However, the hospitalization rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total active cases, according to data. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people traveling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

