Delhi reports 501 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 3% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days.

Delhi reported 501 fresh Covid-19 cases and no deaths on Monday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 7.72 per cent.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 517 COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, while no death was reported, according to city health department data.

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in the past 24 hours to more than 2,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The country logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, the data updated at 8am stated. On Sunday, 1,150 people tested positive for the viral infection across the country.

Read More | As Delhi witnesses rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, here's what govt says about current situation

Latest India News