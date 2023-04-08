Delhi: Fire breaks out in plastic godown at Tikri Kalan PVC market; no casualties reported

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive fire breaks out in a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan area.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown at PVC market in Delhi's Tikri Kalan area which is at Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday morning. At least 26 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame. The fire has been declared of medium category.

According to the initial reports, no casualty has been reported so far. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

"As soon as the information was received, 26 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire was spreading quickly due to the wind. This fire has been declared of medium category. There is no information about loss of life or property so far. The situation under control," said SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday night, a huge fire broke out in a godown in the Samalkha Kapashera area. According to the fire department, the incident occurred at Sonia Gandhi camp.

Meanwhile, on March 15 fire at a plastic factory in Delhi's Wazirpur area, one fireman was injured while trying to douse the flames.

(With ANI inputs)

