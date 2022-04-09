Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Delhi: Fire breaks out in Azad market area; no casualties reported.

A massive fire broke out in a few shops and later spread across three buildings in the Azad market area of the national capital on Saturday (April 9) morning.

The fire, however, has now been brought under control.

A total of around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"Five persons received minor injuries in cylinder blast during fire fighting operation in Azad market today. All injured are safe and in stable condition. Disaster management teams called to remove the debris of a collapsed building at the site of fire," informed Delhi Fire Service.

"The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings," said Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

No casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

