Delhi's new excise policy cuts down 'Dry Days' to 3 from 21, opposition disapproves

The Delhi government on Monday released a new excise policy wherein 'Dry Days' have been reduced to just three from 21 last year, according to an official order issued on Monday. The licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government stated.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022," it stated, listing Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti as the days when the sale of alcohol will not be permitted.

The restriction on sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 license, said the order.

Opposition slams Delhi govt’s decision

The decision has invited sharp criticism from the opposition parties with the BJP and Congress saying the move which is aimed at promoting liquor sale in the city. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already been opposing the new excise policy, saying it promotes opening of liquor vends in residential areas. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said with the reduction of dry days, the Arvind Kejriwal government is encouraging consumption of alcohol especially among the youth.

Liquor vendors hail the decision

An apex body of the alcoholic beverage industry on Monday hailed the Delhi government for its decision to reduce the number of dry days to three from 21 last year, saying the "anachronistic anomaly" has been removed. Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Director-General Vinod Giri welcomed the step.

"This is indeed a very welcome step, befitting a modern city of international nature that Delhi is. Such high number of dry days in Delhi made little sense, especially as the neighboring states have no such limitations. We applaud the Delhi government for rectifying this anachronistic anomaly.

(With PTI inputs)

