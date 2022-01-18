Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UPPOLICE UP Police warns transporters of illicit liquor with an 'Absolut' order

Highlights The UP police on Tuesday sent out a peculiar message for transporters of illicit liquor.

The police used names of popular liquor brands.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday issued a peculiar warning for those peddling illicit liquor in the state. Using brand names of popular alcohol drinks, the UP police shared a picture displaying the seizure of illicit liquor, with a fun caption.

"'ABSOLUT’ ORDER- If you are transporting illicit liquor through the state of Uttar Pradesh, please do avail of our ‘WAREHOUSE’ & spend some ‘MAGIC MOMENTS’ in our guesthouse to be welcomed with a ‘ROYAL SALUTE’ Availing of this offer is mandatory & free of cost".

The development comes days after a large quantity of spurious liquor was seized in UP's Bijnor, and 714 people were arrested.The drive is being conducted in the nine districts which fall under the Bareilly Zone of the state police, they said.

Police busted 120 illegal distilleries, seized 18,589 litres of spurious liquor, and arrested 714 people, according to a statement issued by the Bijnor police.

A special drive was carried out in districts such as Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, and Bareilly as part of directives issued by Additional Director General of Police (Bareilly Zone) Rajkumar. The drive comes ahead of assembly elections in UP.

Latest India News