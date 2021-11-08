Delhi sees 1,171 dengue cases in last one week, 9 dead so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SDMC workers fumigate in a locality during the launch of a campaign against Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya.

The national capital in the past one week has reported 1,171 dengue cases, taking Delhi's total tally to 2,708 for this year so far. So far 9 people have died including 3 in last week, South Delhi Municipal Corporation informed on Monday.

Delhi had registered a higher count of 2,022 dengue cases for October in 2017, according to figures shared by civic authorities.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report, 160 cases of malaria and 81 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till October 30 this year in Delhi.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 in 2016; 4,726 in 2017; 2,798 in 2018; 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020, according to the report.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Amid the spike in cases of dengue, the three civic bodies have intensified their fogging and spraying drives.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the total number of cases reported crossing 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

