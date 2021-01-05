Image Source : PTI 5 injured as cylinder explodes in Delhi's Hari Nagar area

Five people, including three children, were injured in a cylinder blast in Delhi early Tuesday. According to police, a PCR call was made at around 4.56 a.m.

It occurred in a house in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area at Asha Park's G-Block causing fire and collapse of one wall of the building. However, a major disaster was averted.

The three children injured were in the age group 10-12 years, besides a man and a woman both in their mid-30s. They were shifted to DDU hospital.

"There were minor injuries to all five persons due to collapse of the wall and all have been discharged from hospital," said Deepak Purohit, DCP West Delhi.

