Delhi crime: 23-year-old man stabbed to death by four juveniles in Dwarka, detained

In a shocking incident that occurred late Wednesday night, a 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by four juveniles in the Hastsal area of Dwarka, in Delhi. The victim, identified as Govind, was returning home from work along with two colleagues when the incident occurred. Govind, along with his friends Rakesh (22) and Sachin (22), who are also private sector employees, was making his way home after a long day at the office, the police said. The three friends had almost reached their destination when they were confronted by a group of four juveniles.

How the incident occurred?

According to a senior police officer, the juveniles allegedly started hurling abuses at the trio, leading to a heated exchange. The situation quickly escalated and juveniles allegedly attacked Govind with a knife. He fell unconscious after one accused caught hold of him and another stabbed him with a knife. Govind was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

FIR registered against 4 juveniles

Registering an FIR, the police checked CCTV camera footage from the area, following which the four juveniles were identified and apprehended. The murder weapon was also recovered by the police, adding to the evidence against the suspects. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the juveniles are currently being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the attack. The authorities are also examining any potential connections between the accused and the victims to determine if there was any prior altercation or if this was a random act of violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

