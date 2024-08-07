Delhi: 30-year-old man stabbed over minor issue in Dwarka's Bindapur area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man stabbed in Delhi's Dwarka.

Delhi crime news: A 30-year-old man was stabbed following a heated argument in Dwarka's Bindapur area, officials said today (August 7). A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, where the victim could be seen attacked with a knife on a busy narrow street. The attackers ran away as the passerbys intervened into the issue.

Sandeep, a resident of Bindapur village, was walking along with his brother when he collided with three-four men coming from the opposite direction on Tuesday night, the officials said.

A quarrel ensued and the other men attacked Sandeep with knives. Sandeep sustained a stab injury on his left leg, said a police officer. More details are awaited in this regard.

