Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Delhi: 30-year-old man stabbed over minor issue in Dwarka's Bindapur area

Delhi crime news: A case under sections 118 (1), 115 (2), 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Bindapur Police Station and teams were formed to nab the accused.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2024 16:37 IST
Delhi NEWS, delhi crime, 30 year old man stabbed over minor issue in delhi Dwarka, Bindapur area cri
Image Source : INDIA TV Man stabbed in Delhi's Dwarka.

Delhi crime news: A 30-year-old man was stabbed following a heated argument in Dwarka's Bindapur area, officials said today (August 7). A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, where the victim could be seen attacked with a knife on a busy narrow street. The attackers ran away as the passerbys intervened into the issue.

Sandeep, a resident of Bindapur village, was walking along with his brother when he collided with three-four men coming from the opposite direction on Tuesday night, the officials said.

A quarrel ensued and the other men attacked Sandeep with knives. Sandeep sustained a stab injury on his left leg, said a police officer. More details are awaited in this regard. 

