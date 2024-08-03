Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 72-year-old man stabbed to death at his house in New Ashok Nagar area.

Delhi crime news: A 72-year-old man retired from Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) as a mechanic was stabbed to death by two assailants at his residence in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area today (August 3), police said.

A PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar that someone has murdered the caller's father, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta. On this information, the local police rushed to the spot at house number C-2/33 in New Ashok Nagar.

At the house, a person who was identified as Gautam Thakur was found dead on the bed in his room on the first floor. He had stab injuries in his abdomen, Gupta said. She said the PCR call was made by Thakur's elder son Mukesh Thakur.

Police team inspected crime spot

The crime team was called on the spot. The team inspected the spot and took photographs. Thakur, who retired from MTNL in 2012, was living with his two sons and their families at the first floor of this house, police said.

She said Thakur's son has revealed that he saw two men going out of the house soon after the incident but it is being verified. The CCTV cameras in the area have been scanned to identify the accused and further probe is underway, the officer said.

