India 'strongly advises' its national to leave Lebanon as situation turns deadly after Israel attacks

Massive people joined the funeral procession of siblings killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

Beirut: The Indian Embassy in Lebanon has issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals and strongly advised them to leave the nation amid the tense situation in the country following the killings of top Hamas leaders in the past 48 hours. "In view of the recent developments and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Embassy said in a social media post on Thursday. The latest alert came just hours after it released a travel advisory asking Indian nationals to "avoid all non-essential travel to the region". At that time, it did not advise Indian nationals to leave the country. Notably, this was the third travel advisory issued by the Embassy within 48 hours.

"Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or emergency phone number +96176860128," added the advisory.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.