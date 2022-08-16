Is Delhi close to another Covid wave? Positivity rate almost 20%, hospitalisations rise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi reported 917 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths. The national capital's positivity rate has inched towards 20%, as the city's TPR was logged at 19.20%, according to data released by the health department.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,86,739 and the death toll to 26,392, data showed. The fresh cases came out of 4,775 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin.

On Monday, Delhi reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, along with eight fatalities. While the deaths have gone down, the positivity rate rise remains a worry. The hospitalisations due to the infection have also risen significantly in the past few weeks in Delhi.

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena had appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and also said that the "pandemic is far from over". The surge in COVID-19 cases is being reported for the last ten days as the city administered more than 2,000 cases daily for ten consecutive days.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent, while its weekly positivity rate is 4.79 per cent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of them were mild in nature.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(with agencies inputs)

Latest India News