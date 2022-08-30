Tuesday, August 30, 2022
     
Delhi logs 382 new Covid cases today, 43% higher than yesterday

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,240 and the death toll climbed to 26,467, it said.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2022 21:33 IST
Image Source : PTI. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

Delhi reported 382 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and five deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.85 per cent, data showed. 

The city on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.

he new cases came out of 13,382 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 per cent and two fatalities.

It logged 702 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent and four fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,226, down from 2,259 the previous day. As many as 1,627 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 248 are occupied, it said.

There are 195 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(PTI inputs)

