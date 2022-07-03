Delhi reports 648 new Covid cases today, slightly lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi reported 648 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and five deaths, data provided by the city's health department said. With the new Covid-19 cases, the active cases tally in the national capital rose to 3,268, data suggested. A total of 785 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate in the city was recorded at 4.29 per cent, data showed. This is the fourth consecutive day of Delhi reporting less than 1,000 cases.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 678 cases of Covid-19 and two deaths. On Friday, the city had logged 813 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, and three fatalities.

Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

