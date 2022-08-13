Saturday, August 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi Covid: 2,031 new cases today, 9 deaths

Delhi Covid: 2,031 new cases today, 9 deaths

Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2022 22:28 IST
delhi covid cases, , covid delhi cases, covid in delhi, covid cases in delhi, delhi covid cases toda
Image Source : PTI The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

Delhi reported 2,031 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and nine deaths, according to data provided by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 12.34 per cent. This is the 11th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,459 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,82,433 and the death toll rose to 26,376.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.

Related Stories
Delhi reports over 19,760 Covid cases between August 1 and 10

Delhi reports over 19,760 Covid cases between August 1 and 10

COVID-19: India reports 16,561 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,23,535

COVID-19: India reports 16,561 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,23,535

Avoid large gatherings while celebrating I-Day in view of Covid cases: Centre to States

Avoid large gatherings while celebrating I-Day in view of Covid cases: Centre to States

Delhi reports 2,136 new Covid cases today, 21% lower than yesterday

Delhi reports 2,136 new Covid cases today, 21% lower than yesterday

Punjab govt issues new Covid protocols as infections see upward trend

Punjab govt issues new Covid protocols as infections see upward trend

The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths as on Monday as the case positivity rate stood at 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 per cent.

Latest India News

India@75

Top News

Latest News