Delhi logs 118 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, 87% more than yesterday

Delhi Covid cases : Delhi saw a massive hike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it registered 118 fresh infections. The national capital had logged 63 cases while the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent on the previous day.

The city health department said that Delhi's death toll has remained the same as it has not recorded any fresh deaths related to the novel coronavirus. Although the tally of cases has climbed to 20,01,887 with the registration of new cases.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stood at 591. A total of 422 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,321 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 63 are occupied. There are 91 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities. The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid and 137 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday.

On Friday, the city saw 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities. On Thursday, it reported 182 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two deaths. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

India recorded 4,369 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 13), the total recovery rate reached around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,39,30,417.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 46,347, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 47,176.

