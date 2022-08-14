Delhi sees 2,162 fresh Covid cases, 5 more deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload has increased to 19,84,595 and the death toll has climbed to 26,381, official data said.

Delhi covid cases : Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 percent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the 12th consecutive day when the city has logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. Delhi on Saturday reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 percent.

On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 percent. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 17,106 COVID-19 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload has increased to 19,84,595 and the death toll has climbed to 26,381, it said.

Maharashtra Covid Cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,082 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, which raised its overall tally to 80,72,340 and toll to 1,48,171, an official said.

The count of recoveries rose to 79,12,067 after 1,824 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. The latest fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Pune and Satara, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 12,102 active cases. READ MORE

India Covid Tally

India recorded 14,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 14), the total recovery rate reached around 98.54 percent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,09,566.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,16,861, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,19,264. READ MORE

ALSO READ | President Murmu hails India's success in overcoming Covid crisis, reducing disparities

ALSO READ | National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid again

Latest India News