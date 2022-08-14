COVID-19: India reports 14,092 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,16,861

Highlights
- A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,27,037
- According to ICMR, 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases: India recorded 14,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 14), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,09,566.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,16,861, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,19,264.
Active cases:
A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,037. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,81,861 samples were tested on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra breaches 2,000-mark for new Covid cases after a week; Mumbai adds 867
Delhi rising COVID tally:
Delhi reported 2,031 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and nine deaths, according to data provided by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 12.34 per cent. This is the 11th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.
Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,459 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,82,433 and the death toll rose to 26,376.
Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.
ALSO READ: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid again
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|21
|5
|10359
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1178
|61
|2318582
|251
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|203
|13
|65884
|43
|296
|4
|Assam
|3359
|213
|731293
|568
|8026
|3
|5
|Bihar
|827
|74
|832435
|215
|12287
|6
|Chandigarh
|674
|23
|95961
|124
|1174
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2159
|173
|1154191
|448
|14087
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|11
|1
|11546
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|8343
|497
|1945692
|2623
|26367
|10
|10
|Goa*
|1033
|23
|248864
|156
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|4534
|463
|1248768
|922
|10987
|12
|Haryana
|4917
|5
|1025343
|979
|10654
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3274
|328
|299605
|770
|4182
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4734
|159
|463086
|745
|4777
|15
|Jharkhand
|600
|50
|435341
|90
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|10395
|341
|3977541
|1686
|40181
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|9331
|360
|6655351
|1456
|70626
|18
|Ladakh
|102
|28732
|12
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1103
|28
|1040120
|169
|10763
|21
|Maharashtra
|11856
|66
|7908195
|1904
|148167
|5
|22
|Manipur
|224
|2
|137123
|18
|2143
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|516
|31
|93965
|66
|1612
|24
|Mizoram
|1055
|41
|233294
|179
|716
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|45
|1
|35047
|7
|773
|26
|Odisha
|3616
|1124
|1309010
|1706
|9154
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|453
|21
|169542
|74
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|13940
|280
|747101
|17850
|5
|29
|Rajasthan
|4303
|4
|1286207
|433
|9593
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|333
|55
|42192
|111
|479
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|7972
|316
|3511249
|1140
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|3763
|508
|820597
|984
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|297
|106
|106317
|122
|937
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1954
|219
|436244
|396
|7725
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|6007
|156
|2082974
|837
|23581
|36
|West Bengal
|6132
|306
|2073998
|775
|21417
|3
|Total#
|119264
|4271
|43593112
|20018
|526996
|44
|***Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|#Assam data awaited.