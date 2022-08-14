COVID-19: India reports 14,092 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,16,861

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,27,037

According to ICMR, 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases : India recorded 14,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 14), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,09,566.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,16,861, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,19,264.

Active cases:

A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,037. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,81,861 samples were tested on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra breaches 2,000-mark for new Covid cases after a week; Mumbai adds 867

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi reported 2,031 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and nine deaths, according to data provided by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 12.34 per cent. This is the 11th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,459 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,82,433 and the death toll rose to 26,376.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.

ALSO READ: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid again

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 5 10359 6 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1178 61 2318582 251 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 203 13 65884 43 296 4 Assam 3359 213 731293 568 8026 3 5 Bihar 827 74 832435 215 12287 6 Chandigarh 674 23 95961 124 1174 2 7 Chhattisgarh 2159 173 1154191 448 14087 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 1 11546 3 4 9 Delhi 8343 497 1945692 2623 26367 10 10 Goa* 1033 23 248864 156 3855 11 Gujarat 4534 463 1248768 922 10987 12 Haryana 4917 5 1025343 979 10654 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 3274 328 299605 770 4182 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4734 159 463086 745 4777 15 Jharkhand 600 50 435341 90 5330 16 Karnataka 10395 341 3977541 1686 40181 5 17 Kerala*** 9331 360 6655351 1456 70626 18 Ladakh 102 28732 12 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1103 28 1040120 169 10763 21 Maharashtra 11856 66 7908195 1904 148167 5 22 Manipur 224 2 137123 18 2143 2 23 Meghalaya 516 31 93965 66 1612 24 Mizoram 1055 41 233294 179 716 1 25 Nagaland 45 1 35047 7 773 26 Odisha 3616 1124 1309010 1706 9154 1 27 Puducherry 453 21 169542 74 1967 28 Punjab** 13940 280 747101 17850 5 29 Rajasthan 4303 4 1286207 433 9593 1 30 Sikkim 333 55 42192 111 479 31 Tamil Nadu 7972 316 3511249 1140 38033 32 Telangana 3763 508 820597 984 4111 33 Tripura 297 106 106317 122 937 34 Uttarakhand 1954 219 436244 396 7725 35 Uttar Pradesh 6007 156 2082974 837 23581 36 West Bengal 6132 306 2073998 775 21417 3 Total# 119264 4271 43593112 20018 526996 44 ***Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. #Assam data awaited.

Latest India News