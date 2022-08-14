Sunday, August 14, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 14,092 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,16,861

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,16,861, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2022 9:35 IST
A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,27,037
  • According to ICMR, 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases: India recorded 14,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 14), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,09,566.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,16,861, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,19,264.

Active cases:

A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,037. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,81,861 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi reported 2,031 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and nine deaths, according to data provided by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 12.34 per cent. This is the 11th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,459 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,82,433 and the death toll rose to 26,376.

 

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 10359 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1178 61  2318582 251  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 203 13  65884 43  296  
4 Assam 3359 213  731293 568  8026
5 Bihar 827 74  832435 215  12287  
6 Chandigarh 674 23  95961 124  1174
7 Chhattisgarh 2159 173  1154191 448  14087
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 11546 4  
9 Delhi 8343 497  1945692 2623  26367 10 
10 Goa* 1033 23  248864 156  3855  
11 Gujarat 4534 463  1248768 922  10987  
12 Haryana 4917 1025343 979  10654
13 Himachal Pradesh 3274 328  299605 770  4182
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4734 159  463086 745  4777  
15 Jharkhand 600 50  435341 90  5330  
16 Karnataka 10395 341  3977541 1686  40181
17 Kerala*** 9331 360  6655351 1456  70626  
18 Ladakh 102   28732 12  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1103 28  1040120 169  10763  
21 Maharashtra 11856 66  7908195 1904  148167
22 Manipur 224 137123 18  2143
23 Meghalaya 516 31  93965 66  1612  
24 Mizoram 1055 41  233294 179  716
25 Nagaland 45 35047 773  
26 Odisha 3616 1124  1309010 1706  9154
27 Puducherry 453 21  169542 74  1967  
28 Punjab** 13940 280  747101   17850
29 Rajasthan 4303 1286207 433  9593
30 Sikkim 333 55  42192 111  479  
31 Tamil Nadu 7972 316  3511249 1140  38033  
32 Telangana 3763 508  820597 984  4111  
33 Tripura 297 106  106317 122  937  
34 Uttarakhand 1954 219  436244 396  7725  
35 Uttar Pradesh 6007 156  2082974 837  23581  
36 West Bengal 6132 306  2073998 775  21417
Total# 119264 4271  43593112 20018  526996 44 
***Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
#Assam data awaited.

