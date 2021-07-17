Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI COVID: Delhi records 59 new cases, 4 deaths

Delhi recorded 59 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,027. Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 91 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.08 percent.

On Friday, Delhi had logged 66 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 72 cases and one death, while on Wednesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 76,421 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,478 in the national capital, including 14,09,830 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 621, of which 212 are in home isolation.

