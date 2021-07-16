Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records 66 new cases, one more death

Delhi recorded 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,023. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 79 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.09 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 76,459 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,419 in the national capital, including 14,09,739 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 657, of which 228 are in home isolation.

