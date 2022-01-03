Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  • Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: Omicron variant found in 84% of samples tested; positivity rate climbs to 6.5%

Delhi: Omicron variant found in 84% of samples tested; positivity rate climbs to 6.5%

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said some experts have said the cases will peak in a week but it's conjecture.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 15:53 IST
delhi omicron cases
Image Source : PTI

Delhi: Omicron variant found in 84% samples tested; positivity rate climbs to 6.5%

Highlights

  • Delhi Health Minister today said that 84% of samples tested had the Omicron variant.
  • Today, the national capital recorded more than 4,000 fresh Covid cases.
  • The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has risen to 6.5%.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to raise the alarm in the national capital, as Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows the new variant of coronavirus has been found in 84 per cent of the samples tested. The development comes after the city recorded over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to a health bulletin issued today.

"As per genome sequencing reports of December 30-31 from three labs - at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital and National Centre for Disease Control - 84 per cent samples were infected with Omicron. Most of the cases are of Omicron," Jain said in the Delhi Assembly.

The 2-day Delhi Assembly began today. According to the health bulletin issued later on Monday, the capital has recorded around 4,000 new cases of coronavirus and the positivity rate has increased to 6.5%, the minister said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday had warned that a 'red alert' can be sounded in the city if the daily Covid case positivity rate crosses 5%. Just a day after today, the TPR climbed to 6.5%.

Jain said some experts have said the cases will peak in a week but it's conjecture. On the day of New Year, the national capital also logged one Covid related death. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Check Omicron LIVE Updates HERE

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News