Delhi: Omicron variant found in 84% of samples tested; positivity rate climbs to 6.5%

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to raise the alarm in the national capital, as Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows the new variant of coronavirus has been found in 84 per cent of the samples tested. The development comes after the city recorded over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to a health bulletin issued today.

"As per genome sequencing reports of December 30-31 from three labs - at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital and National Centre for Disease Control - 84 per cent samples were infected with Omicron. Most of the cases are of Omicron," Jain said in the Delhi Assembly.

The 2-day Delhi Assembly began today. According to the health bulletin issued later on Monday, the capital has recorded around 4,000 new cases of coronavirus and the positivity rate has increased to 6.5%, the minister said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday had warned that a 'red alert' can be sounded in the city if the daily Covid case positivity rate crosses 5%. Just a day after today, the TPR climbed to 6.5%.

Jain said some experts have said the cases will peak in a week but it's conjecture. On the day of New Year, the national capital also logged one Covid related death.

