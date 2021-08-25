Delhi reports 35 new Covid cases, 1 death, 86 recoveries in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a bulletin issued by the department, 86 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city health department.

According to a bulletin issued by the department, 86 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,37,550, of which 14,12,081 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 25,080 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

Of the 12,036 beds in city hospitals for Covid patients, only 249 are occupied, it added.

ALSO READ | Kerala Covid cases cross 30K-mark, second time since May 20; TPR touches an alarming 19%

ALSO READ | 16 Afghan evacuees, who landed in Delhi on Tuesday, test Covid positive

Latest India News