Delhi court formally frames charges against Tej Pratap Yadav in land-for-jobs-scam case

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJP) leader Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday in connection with the CBI case. During the court proceedings, Tej Pratap rejected all allegations levelled against him and stated that he would "face the trial". The court formally framed charges against him while also granting him exemption from personal appearance for future hearings.

Earlier on February 16, senior RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi had also denied the accusations against them in the same case. They firmly dismissed the charges during their court appearance.

Charges framed against Lalu, Rabri

On Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court had formally framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the land-for-Job CBI case. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi appeared before the court, denied the charges, and stated they would face trial.

This case pertains to the alleged offence of providing Railway Group D jobs to candidates in exchange for land. Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in the case. The court also noted that the accused must appear in person unless an order permits video conferencing. Misa Bharti said, "The court has asked them to appear through video conferencing in view of their age and health."

Court allowed flexibility for appearance

Earlier on January 29, the Rouse Avenue Court had permitted Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav to appear anytime between February 1 and 25 for the formal framing of charges. This came after the court's detailed order in January where it observed that Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav and others appeared to have acted "like a criminal gang" and that there was a "large-scale conspiracy" involved in the alleged scam.

