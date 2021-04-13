Image Source : PTI Delhi records over 13,400 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,436

Delhi on Tuesday recorded as many as 13,468 fresh coronavirus cases, the sharpest daily spike this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.50 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,436. Eighty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,02,460 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 7,50,156 in the national capital, including 6,95,210 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 43,510, of which 21,954 are in home isolation.

