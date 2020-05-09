Delhi constable tests COVID-19 positive; 11 other personnel quarantined

Image Source : PTI Delhi constable tests COVID-19 positive

A constable posted at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said. The police station barracks, where the constable stayed, was sealed. He has been put in isolation and 11 more police personnel have been quarantined at separate places, they said. On Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava approved the creation and monitoring of a WhatsApp group of all Delhi Police personnel who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

"A DCP-rank officer has been asked to supervise the functioning of staff monitoring the 'Let's Fight COVID-DP' WhatsApp group which coordinates the grievances of COVID-19 positive officials who are either hospitalized or are in isolation.

"This has been necessitated because of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive police personnel and the need to deploy some more staff to attend helpline numbers as well as monitoring the WhatsApp Group in order to enable grievance redressal of the COVID positive personnel," a Delhi Police order reads.

Three Delhi Police personnel, including a traffic inspector, tested positive for the respiratory infection on Thursday.

