26 personnel from Mumbai police station test coronavirus positive

These police personnel, 12 of them officers, are attached to the J J Marg Police Station in South Mumbai, and currently undergoing treatment.

Mumbai Published on: May 06, 2020 22:55 IST
At least 26 personnel of a police station here, including 12 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. These police personnel, 12 of them officers, are attached to the J J Marg Police Station in South Mumbai, and currently undergoing treatment, he said.

A process is on to quarantine other police personnel who had come in contact with their infected colleagues, the official said.

With so many cases, the J J Marg Police Station may be the most coronavirus-affected police station in the metropolis, he said.

So far, 233 police personnel, including officers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai, the official said.

Three police personnel have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

