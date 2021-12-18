Delhi witnesses first 'cold day' of the season at 6°C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to the IMD, when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, it is said to be a 'cold day'.

Delhi witnessed its first 'cold day' of the season on Saturday as chilly northwesterly winds swept the city and the mercury dipped to six degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature of this season, according to India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature was 17.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal and also the lowest of this season.

Cold wave-like condition prevailed in the city swept by chilly northwesterly winds on Saturday, making Delhi shiver under inclement weather conditions.

"Delhi city SDF with maximum temperature today reported as 17.8 degrees Celsius is the first cold day of this season as already the minimum temperature is at 6 degrees Celsius all of which fulfilled the conditions of a cold day," the IMD said. On Friday, the national capital had recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius.

It further dipped to 6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, two notches below the normal, making the weather chilly. Fog in the morning dipped visibility, officials said.

"Very stronger, dry northwesterly cold winds prevailed today over Delhi-NCR, and it blew at was 10-20 kmph during the first half of the day, which increased to 25 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph in the afternoon," a senior official said.

The weatherman has forecast that the minimum will dip even lower to 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and it will thus also be another 'cold day'.

The relative humidity in the morning stood at 94 per cent, and by evening it was recorded at 50 per cent. There was shallow to moderate fog during 2-8:30 am today at IGI Airport with the lowest visibility touching in the range of 200-400m during the same period, officials said. City airport saw shallow fog of 600-800m till 10 am. Visibility reached up to 1800-2000m with lesser smog due to stronger dry winds in the afternoon, they said.

The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 280 at 8 am which falls under the 'poor' category. It was still in the 'poor' category in the evening. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

